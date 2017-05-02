BRIEF-Bluebird Bio enters into patent license agreement with Glaxosmithkline for commercialization of Gene Therapies

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Bluebird Bio Inc
* Bluebird bio enters lentiviral vector patent license agreement with Glaxosmithkline for commercialization of gene therapies
* Bluebird bio - under terms of agreement, gsk will non-exclusively license certain bluebird patent rights related to lentiviral vector technology
* Bluebird bio- financial terms of agreement include an upfront payment to bluebird as well as potential development and regulatory milestone payments
* Bluebird bio inc - financial terms of agreement also include low single digit royalties on net sales of covered products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.