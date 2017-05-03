版本:
BRIEF-Bluebird bio Q1 total revenue $6.8 million

May 3 Bluebird Bio Inc:

* Bluebird bio reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent operational progress

* Qtrly net loss per share - basic and diluted $ 1.68

* Qtrly total revenue $ 6.8 million versus $ 1.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.78, revenue view $2.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bluebird Bio Inc- ended quarter with $799.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
