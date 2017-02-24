BRIEF-Bluedrop announces $3.0 million funding agreement with Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01
Feb 24 Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc :
* Bluedrop announces $3.0 million funding agreement with Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
* Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc says funding is an interest free, unsecured, loan that is repayable over a 5-year period starting in Oct. 2018
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock