BRIEF-Bluedrop announces $3.0 million funding agreement with Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Feb 24 Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc :

* Bluedrop announces $3.0 million funding agreement with Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

* Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc says funding is an interest free, unsecured, loan that is repayable over a 5-year period starting in Oct. 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
