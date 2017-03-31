BRIEF-Bluedrop Performance Learning under terms of NCIB, Bluedrop may acquire up to an aggregate of 5 mln common shares

Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
March 31 Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc :
* Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc - under terms of ncib, bluedrop may acquire up to an aggregate of 5 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff. Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading days.
BRUSSELS, May 23 European Union ministers approved proposals on Tuesday to make social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube tackle videos with hate speech on their platforms.