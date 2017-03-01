BRIEF-Bluedrop reports gross profit of $2.1 million

March 1 Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc :

* Bluedrop releases Q1 2017 financial results

* Bluedrop performance learning inc says revenue for three months ended Dec. 30, 2016 was $4.7 million, down from $5.6 million

* Says gross profit for period was $2.1 million, a decrease of $0.8 million