版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 06:17 BJT

BRIEF-Bluedrop reports gross profit of $2.1 million

March 1 Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc :

* Bluedrop releases Q1 2017 financial results

* Bluedrop performance learning inc says revenue for three months ended Dec. 30, 2016 was $4.7 million, down from $5.6 million

* Says gross profit for period was $2.1 million, a decrease of $0.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐