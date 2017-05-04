版本:
BRIEF-Bluelinx holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.06

May 4 Bluelinx Holdings Inc

* Bluelinx announces first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 same store sales rose 2.1 percent

* Qtrly net sales $428.6 million versus $474.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
