BRIEF-Bluenrgy Group reports Strategic Realignment

May 16 Bluenrgy Group Ltd:
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd says strategic realignment of its
business units and a streamlining of North American operations
* Bluenrgy Group Ltd Says curtailing its direct operations
and maintenance (o&m) service offerings globally
* Bluenrgy Group -will no longer provide engineering,
procurement and construction services for new renewable
generation projects in americas and europe
* Bluenrgy Group says actions announced will be immediately
accretive to earnings from continuing operations
* Bluenrgy Group - Bluenrgy's withdrawal from EPC business
in USA and UK represents final step in restructuring company's
legacy businesses
* Bluenrgy Group - Bluenrgy intends to wind up operations at
its Westinghouse Solar Ltd
* Bluenrgy Group - to wind up operations at Westinghouse
Solar Ltd. Unit in UK and Green Earth Developers Llc prior to
end of its June 30 fiscal year
