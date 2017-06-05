BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines announces new phase 1 clinical data for Blu-285

June 5 Blueprint Medicines Corp:
* Blueprint medicines announces new phase 1 clinical data
for Blu-285 in advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors and
plans to pursue expedited development in patients with a pdgfrα
d842v mutation
* Blu-285 was well tolerated, and most adverse events
reported by investigators were grade 1 or 2.
* FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to Blu-285
for treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic pdgfrα
d842v-driven gist
* Additional data from expansion portion of ongoing trial
of Blu-285 may be sufficient to support nda for treatment of
patients with pdgfrα d842v-driven gist
* company also plans to initiate a global, pivotal phase 3
clinical trial of Blu-285 in first half of 2018
