BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines Q1 loss per share $0.84

May 3 Blueprint Medicines Corp:

* Blueprint Medicines reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.84

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blueprint Medicines - as of march 31, 2017, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $236.3 million, as compared to $268.2 million as of december 31, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
