BRIEF-Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.18

May 8 Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc :

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.18

* Q1 revenue $26.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $25.1 million

* Sees q2 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.01 to $0.02

* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT - total revenues grew 61 pct to $26.7 million for quarter from $16.6 million for prior year quarter

* Bluerock qtrly pro forma affo per share $0.38

* Bluerock - same store noi increased 10.9 pct for quarter, as compared to prior year quarter

* Bluerock - for q2, anticipates affo in range of $0.01 to $0.02 per share, and $0.26 to $0.28 per share on a pro forma basis