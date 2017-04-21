BRIEF-Bluestone to acquire Goldcorp's Cerro Blanco project and Mita Geothermal project

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services reportes Q1 revenue of $2.3 mln
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 20 Bluestone Resources Inc:
* Bluestone closes C$80 million subscription receipt financing and signs definitive agreement to acquire Goldcorp's Cerro Blanco project and Mita Geothermal project
* Bluestone Resources Inc - signed agreement to buy 100 pct of Cerro Blanco gold project located in Guatemala from Goldcorp and its affiliates
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric