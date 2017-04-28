BRIEF-BluMetric Environmental says retracting statement of expected revenues from 4-year agreement with Canadian government

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144 million as of may 22
April 27 Blumetric Environmental Inc
* BluMetric retracts revenue details pertaining to the previous news release issued by BluMetric this morning
* Retracting statement of expected revenues pertaining to new 4-year offer agreement with Canadian government
* "At this point, management cannot be certain of revenues specific to each year, nor of costs relating to those revenues" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skeena announces marketed private placement of approximately c$5,000,000
* Maiden holdings, ltd. Announces full redemption of maiden holdings north america, ltd.’s 8.000% notes due 2042