版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 10:06 BJT

BRIEF-BluMetric Environmental says retracting statement of expected revenues from 4-year agreement with Canadian government

April 27 Blumetric Environmental Inc

* BluMetric retracts revenue details pertaining to the previous news release issued by BluMetric this morning

* Retracting statement of expected revenues pertaining to new 4-year offer agreement with Canadian government

* "At this point, management cannot be certain of revenues specific to each year, nor of costs relating to those revenues" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐