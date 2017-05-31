BRIEF-Blumetric reports qtrly revenue of $7.2 mln

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
May 30 Blumetric Environmental Inc
* Blumetric announces profitable second quarter in fy2017
* Revenue for quarter decreased 9% to $7.2 million compared to $7.9 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Qtrly gross margin decreased slightly to 22% compared to 24% for same quarter in fiscal 2016
* Net income for quarter was $90,000 compared to a net income of $289,000 for same quarter in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.