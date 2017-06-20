版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources

June 20 (Reuters) -

* BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources Source bloom.bg/2syjqzO
