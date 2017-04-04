版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 19:05 BJT

BRIEF-BMC makes two strategic acquisitions

April 4 Bmc Stock Holdings Inc

* BMC enhances its value-added offerings with two strategic acquisitions

* BMC stock holdings - has acquired substantially all of assets, assumed certain liabilities of texas plywood & lumber company, code plus components, llc.

* BMC stock holdings inc - "each of these transactions is in line with our strategy to pursue accretive acquisition opportunities" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐