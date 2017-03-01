版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-BMC Stock Holdings sees 2017 capex to be $60 mln to $70 mln

March 1 BMC Stock Holdings Inc:

* Sees FY 2017 capex to be $60 million to $70 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mGERLS) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐