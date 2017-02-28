版本:
BRIEF-BMO Financial Group announces intention to repurchase up to 15 mln of its common shares

Feb 28 Bank Of Montreal

* BMO Financial Group announces intention to repurchase up to 15 million of its common shares

* Bank of Montreal says normal course issuer bid will commence on or around May 1, 2017, and will end on or around April 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
