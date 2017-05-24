BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 adj earnings per share of c$1.92

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Bank Of Montreal
* BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017
* Total provision for credit losses was $259 million in quarter, up $58 million from prior year
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.92
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share C$1.84
* Provisions for credit losses of $259 million in quarter, compared with $201 million
* Qtrly revenue C$5,741 million versus C$5,405 million prior quarter
* Says BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.3% at April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.