BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 adj earnings per share of c$1.92

May 24 Bank Of Montreal

* BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017

* Total provision for credit losses was $259 million in quarter, up $58 million from prior year

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.92

* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share C$1.84

* Provisions for credit losses of $259 million in quarter, compared with $201 million

* Qtrly revenue C$5,741 million versus C$5,405 million prior quarter

* Says BMO's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.3% at April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: