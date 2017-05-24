版本:
BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share

May 24 Bank Of Montreal

* BMO Financial Group increases common share dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
