BRIEF-BMO introduces free unlimited Interac e-Transfer transactions for all everyday bank plans

March 1 Bank of Montreal

* Bank of Montreal - Will offer free Interac e-Transfer transactions on all everyday bank plans

* Bank of Montreal - Offer extends to all Canadian chequing and premium rate savings accounts that are part of a plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
