版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 02:59 BJT

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market

May 24 Bank Of Montreal

* BMO cfo says will continue to consider m&a opportunities

* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐