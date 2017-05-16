版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as development partner for autonomous driving platform

May 16 Delphi Automotive Plc

* BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as a development partner and system integrator for their autonomous driving platform

* cooperation intend to integrate and industrialize level 3 to level 5 automated driving technology for multiple automotive oems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
