BRIEF-BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as development partner for autonomous driving platform

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Delphi Automotive Plc
* BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as a development partner and system integrator for their autonomous driving platform
cooperation intend to integrate and industrialize level 3 to level 5 automated driving technology for multiple automotive oems
Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.