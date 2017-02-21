版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 22:07 BJT

BRIEF-BMW, Mobileye agree to generate new kind of sensor data

Feb 21 BMW

* Says BMW, Mobileye agree to generate new kind of sensor data

* Says BMW, Mobileye have signed agreement introducing Mobileye's road experience management (REM) data generation technology in newly developed BMW models entering market in 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2m3YbW8

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐