BRIEF-BMW, Mobileye agree to generate new kind of sensor data

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 BMW
* Says BMW, Mobileye agree to generate new kind of sensor data
* Says BMW, Mobileye have signed agreement introducing Mobileye's road experience management (REM) data generation technology in newly developed BMW models entering market in 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2m3YbW8
Further company coverage:
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett