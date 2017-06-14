版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 07:15 BJT

BRIEF-BNK Petroleum Inc announces new senior credit facility

June 14 BNK Petroleum Inc:

* BNK Petroleum Inc announces new senior credit facility

* BNK Petroleum Inc says its indirect wholly owned subsidiary bnk petroleum has obtained a new U.S.$75 million revolving line of credit

* Initial commitment amount of new reserve-based facility is $25 million

* Initial proceeds from new facility were used to fund re-payment of BNK U.S.' existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐