BRIEF-BNP Paribas sells its share in $2.5 bln Dakota Access Pipeline loan

April 5 BNP Paribas SA:

* Announces that it has sold its $120 million share in $2.5 billion Dakota Access Pipeline loan

* Following sale of loan, BNP Paribas no longer has financial exposure to Dakota Access Pipeline

* Decision to divest loan made following review of project including consultation with all relevant stakeholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
