版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-BNY Mellon names Peter Salvage global head of hedge fund services

June 13 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* Bny mellon names peter salvage global head of hedge fund services

* Bny mellon says salvage joins from ss&c technologies hedge fund services where he was managing director based in london and new york Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐