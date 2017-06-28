版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四

BRIEF-BNY Mellon, One Investment Group announce strategic alliance

June 28 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp:

* BNY Mellon and One Investment Group create strategic alliance to deliver global custody services to Australian fund managers

* Bank Of New York Mellon - agreement provides OIG clients with access to co's global network, international custody and capital markets services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
