BRIEF-BNY Mellon reports Q1 earnings of $880 mln or $0.83 per common share

April 20 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp
* BNY Mellon reports first quarter earnings of $880 million
or $0.83 per common share
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - Net income applicable to
common shareholders was $0.73 per diluted common share, in the
first quarter of 2016
* Qtrly total revenue of $3.84 billion, increased 3%
year-over-year
* At quarter-end aum of $1.73 trillion increased 5%
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $3.83
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - Q1 net interest revenue
$792 million versus $766 million last year
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - Q1 non-GAAP total revenue
$3,825 million versus. $3,737 million last year
* Qtrly net long-term inflows of $14 billion in 1Q17
* Qtrly net short-term inflows of $13 billion in 1Q17
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says declared a quarterly
common stock dividend of $0.19 per common share
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - Q1 provision for credit
losses was a credit of $5 million
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - Standardized common equity
tier 1 capital ratio at Q1-end of 12.0 percent versus 12.3
percent at Q4-end
