2 天内
BRIEF-BNY Mellon says Scharf's compensation will consist of annual base salary of $1.25 mln
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月17日 / 中午12点14分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-BNY Mellon says Scharf's compensation will consist of annual base salary of $1.25 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* Bank Of New York Mellon - on July 13, co entered into an agreement with Charles Scharf establishing his compensation as CEO

* Bank Of New York Mellon - Scharf's compensation will consist of an annual base salary of $1,250,000

* Bank Of New York Mellon - Scharf's compensation will also consist of a 2017 target incentive opportunity of $15,250,000, a portion of which is pro-rated

* Bank Of New York Mellon - in connection with his employment, board awarded Scharf performance share units equaling $11.4 million

* Bank Of New York Mellon - additionally, Scharf awarded restricted stock units equaling $1,754,000 as RSU component of his 2017 long-term incentive Source text: (bit.ly/2u0Xwb0) Further company coverage:

