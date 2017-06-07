版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 7日 星期三 18:13 BJT

BRIEF-Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals to acquire U.S. firm BioVision for up to $290 mln

June 7 Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire U.S. biotechnology firm Biovision Inc for up to $290 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rAjekE

