2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Board approves increase to Juniper Networks' existing stock repurchase authorization

Feb 22 Juniper Networks Inc:

* Juniper Networks Inc - on February 16, 2017, Audit Committee Of Board approved an increase to company's existing stock repurchase authorization by $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
