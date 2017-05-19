版本:
2017年 5月 20日

BRIEF-Board of Tesoro Logistics GP LLC names Steven Sterin president and CFO

May 19 Tesoro Logistics lp

* Board of Tesoro Logistics GP LLC, general partner, appointed Steven M. Sterin, as president and CFO effective May 22, 2017

* Phillip M. Anderson resigned as a member of board, and will resign as president effective May 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q1Os0X) Further company coverage:
