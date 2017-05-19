BRIEF-Board of Tesoro Logistics GP LLC names Steven Sterin president and CFO

BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
May 19 Tesoro Logistics lp
* Board of Tesoro Logistics GP LLC, general partner, appointed Steven M. Sterin, as president and CFO effective May 22, 2017
* Phillip M. Anderson resigned as a member of board, and will resign as president effective May 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q1Os0X) Further company coverage:
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 20 Anheuser Busch InBev has kicked off the process of selling its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people close to the matter told Reuters.