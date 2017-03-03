版本:
2017年 3月 4日

BRIEF-Bob Adams to assume position of Allete CFO

March 3 Allete Inc:

* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer

* Allete Inc - Adams succeeds Steve Devinck Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
