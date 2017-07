BRIEF-Bobst Group H1 EBIT improves TO CHF 39.8 mln‍​

July 27 (Reuters) - BOBST GROUP SA:

* H1 EBIT HAS IMPROVED TO CHF 39.8 MILLION FROM CHF 18.0 MILLION IN 2016.‍​

* H1 NET RESULT WAS CHF 27.7 MILLION COMPARED WITH CHF 9.7 MILLION IN 2016‍​

* H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES AMOUNTED TO CHF 643.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF CHF 42.8 MILLION, OR +7.1%, COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* H2 OUTLOOK: THE GROUP EXPECTS TO SEE CONTINUED GOOD DEMAND IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA

* H2 OUTLOOK: EXPECTS A VERY BUSY SECOND HALF OF 2017 IN NEARLY ALL PLANTS.

* H2 OUTLOOK: IS CONFIDENT OF ACHIEVING SLIGHTLY HIGHER FULL-YEAR SALES AND A SLIGHTLY HIGHER EBIT COMPARED TO 2016

* MID- TO LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS OF AT LEAST 8% EBIT AND A MINIMUM 15% RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROCE) REMAIN UNCHANGED Source text - bit.ly/2vL5oMm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)