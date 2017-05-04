版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-BoC's Poloz, asked about Home Capital, says would never comment on specific firm

May 4 Home Capital Group Inc

* Bank of Canada's Poloz, asked about Home Capital, says would never comment on specific firm Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

