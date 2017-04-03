版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-BOD Australia secures binding letter of intent with a Swiss manufacturer

April 3 Bod Australia Ltd :

* Binding LOI to develop products utilising swiss cannabis extracts

* BOD secures binding letter of intent (loi) with swiss manufacturer of botanical extracts and pharmaceutical ingredients, linnea sa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
