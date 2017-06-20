版本:
BRIEF-Boeing, ACG announce order for 20 737 MAX 10s

June 20 Boeing:

* Boeing, ACG announce order for 20 737 max 10s

* Says order, valued at $2.49 billion at list prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
