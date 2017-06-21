版本:
BRIEF-Boeing, Aercap announce Neos as new 737 MAX operator

June 21 Boeing Co:

* Boeing, Aercap announce NEOS as new 737 MAX operator

* Boeing -co and Aercap announced that two 737 MAXs will be leased by Aercap to Italian carrier Neos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
