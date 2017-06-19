版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 19:02 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing, Aercap announce order for 30 787-9 Dreamliners

June 19 Boeing Co:

* Boeing, Aercap announce order for 30 787-9 Dreamliners

* Boeing - agreement valued at $8.1 billion at list prices

* Boeing - after new order with Boeing, Aercap will have further 67 787s on backlog, including sale leasebacks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐