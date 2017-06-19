版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing, ALAFCO announce commitment for 20 737 MAX 8s

June 19 Boeing Co:

* Boeing, ALAFCO announce commitment for 20 737 MAX 8s

* Boeing - announced a commitment for 20 737 MAX 8s at 2017 Paris Airshow, valued at $2.2 billion at current list prices

* Boeing - ALAFCO already has unfilled orders for 20 737 MAX airplanes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐