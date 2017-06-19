版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 16:41 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing and BOC Aviation announce MoU for 10 737 Max 10 airplanes at about $1.25 bln at list prices

June 19 Boeing:

* Announced a MoU for 10 737 max 10 airplanes at 2017 Paris air show; announcement is valued at approximately $1.25 billion at list prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
