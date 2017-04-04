BRIEF-Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Boeing Co:
* Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs
* Boeing - signing of moa with Iran Aseman Airlines, expressing intent to purchase 30 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes with a list price value of $3 billion
* Boeing - deliveries would be scheduled to start in 2022
* Boeing - the agreement also provides the airline with purchase rights for 30 additional 737 MAXs
* Boeing - negotiated MOA under authorizations from U.S. government following determination that Iran met obligations under nuclear accord signed in 2015
* Boeing - Boeing will look to the office of foreign assets control for approval to perform under transaction with Aseman Airlines Source text - bit.ly/2o4RsM5 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm