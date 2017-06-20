版本:
BRIEF-Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners

June 20 Boeing Co:

* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners

* Boeing - orders valued at $918 million at list prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
