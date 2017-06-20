版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 18:05 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing, Blue Air announce order for six 737 MAXs

June 20 Boeing Co:

* Boeing, Blue Air announce order for six 737 MAXs

* Boeing - Romanian carrier will also lease a further six 737 MAXs and six next-generation 737-800s from Air Lease Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐