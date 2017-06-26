版本:
2017年 6月 27日

BRIEF-Boeing board approves quarterly dividend

June 26 Boeing Co-

* Boeing board approves quarterly dividend

* Boeing - board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of one dollar and forty-two cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
