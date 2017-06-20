BRIEF-Boeing, CALC announce order for 50 737 MAXs

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Boeing Co
* Boeing, calc announce order for 50 737 maxs
* Boeing - order is calc's first direct purchase from boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices
* Boeing - agreement includes an order for 15 of new 737 max 10, which was launched monday at show
* Boeing - with new order, calc outstanding order book now consists of 139 aircraft, putting co on track to deliver total of no less than 230 aircraft by 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.