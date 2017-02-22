版本:
BRIEF-Boeing delivers Korean Air's first 787-9 dreamliner

Feb 22 Boeing Co

* Boeing delivers Korean Air's first 787-9 dreamliner

* Korean Air is scheduled to introduce five 787-9 dreamliners to its fleet this year with another five joining fleet by 2019

* Airline is scheduled to launch domestic flights to Jeju from Seoul for a month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
