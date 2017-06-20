版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 22:53 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines sign commitment to purchase two 777 Freighters

June 20 Boeing:

* Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines sign commitment to purchase two 777 Freighters

* Order valued at $651.4 million at list prices

* Airline announced order for 10 additional 737 MAX 8 airplanes, exercising options from their 2014 order, which was largest for 737 MAX in Africa

* Order was previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website

* Ethiopian Airlines now has firm orders for 30 737 MAX 8s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐