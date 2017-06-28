版本:
BRIEF-Boeing expands CFO Smith's role

June 28 Boeing Co

* Boeing expands CFO Smith's role

* Boeing - Starting July 1, Smith will serve as chief financial officer and executive vice president of enterprise performance & strategy

* Boeing - Among responsibilities that will shift to Smith in months ahead are oversight of integration and execution of co's new three business unit strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
