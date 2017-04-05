BRIEF-Boeing forms new ventures arm group called Boeing HorizonX

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Boeing:
* Announced investments in two early-stage technology companies through ventures arm of a new group called Boeing HorizonX
* Boeing HorizonX made venture investment in upskill, a provider of enterprise software for augmented reality wearables
* Boeing - Boeing HorizonX partnering with Jetblue Technology to invest in Zunum Aero that is pursuing development of alternative propulsion aircraft
* Boeing HorizonX will operate as part of corporate development & strategy group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.