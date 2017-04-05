版本:
BRIEF-Boeing forms new ventures arm group called Boeing HorizonX

April 5 Boeing:

* Announced investments in two early-stage technology companies through ventures arm of a new group called Boeing HorizonX

* Boeing HorizonX made venture investment in upskill, a provider of enterprise software for augmented reality wearables

* Boeing - Boeing HorizonX partnering with Jetblue Technology to invest in Zunum Aero that is pursuing development of alternative propulsion aircraft

* Boeing HorizonX will operate as part of corporate development & strategy group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
